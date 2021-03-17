Niger - 58 Dead in 'Barbarous' Attack in Border Area

17 March 2021
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

The victims had been returning home from a market near the Malian border. The incident highlights the enormous security challenges in the region.

Fifty-eight civilians were killed by gunmen on motorcycles in a volatile corner of Niger, the government said Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, "groups of armed, still unidentified individuals intercepted four vehicles carrying passengers back from the weekly market of Banibangou to the villages of Chinedogar and Darey-Daye," the government said in a statement read out on public television.

"The toll from these barbarous acts [is] 58 dead, one injured, a number of grain silos and two vehicles burned and two more vehicles seized," it added.

A local resident told the AFP news agency that the raids began with an attack on a bus in which "around 20 people were killed."

Just a few kilometers from the Malian border in the major market town, people were killed while shopping, another resident told AFP.

No one has claimed responsibility for the massacre. The government announced three days of national mourning from Wednesday.

Security challenges

The Tillaberi region, where the attack took place, is located in the "tri-border area" where the frontiers of Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali converge.

The region is plagued by jihadist activity which is made worse by counterterrorism offensives that help give rise to ethnic militias, analysts say. Particularly near the border between Mali and Niger, intercommunal tensions have been aggravated as a result.

The attack on civilians brought back memories of a massacre that left 100 dead in two villages in January.

The void in security has led to numerous killings in the Tillaberi region. Extremists staged attacks on Niger's military, killing more than 70 in 2019 and more than 89 in Januray 2020.

(AP, AFP)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.