Botswana: Talks to Continue

Kinshasa — Botswana and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have agreed to continue engaging in order to agree on the right candidate for leading the SADC secretariat, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has said.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with the DRC's President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday, Dr Masisi said both countries had fielded exceptional candidates for the soon to be vacant SADC executive secretary position.

Both candidates had a wealth of experience needed by SADC which called for the two leaders to amicably engage each other as allies, he said.

President Masisi reiterated his conviction that time had come for Botswana to field candidates in international organisations that the country subscribed to as it had a host of talent and experience.

Saying he had seen countries with less credentials occupy some lucrative positions across the world, he vowed to work tirelessly to position Botswana on the world map.

Dr Masisi said he had promised to support President Tshisekedi as the new African Union (AU) chairperson.

Asked what the DRC could expect from Botswana, he said as a fraternal country within SADC, he would stand by the DRC president.

"In the event he needs human capital, I have pledged to offer support in terms of human capital according to his needs, and we will finance such human capital to carry out his mandate as the chairperson," he explained.

On other issues, the two leaders have promised to escalate their bilateral cooperation to a joint permanent commission on corporation and have instructed their foreign ministries to speedily work out the specifics.

President Masisi said such work would pave way for a state visit by President Tshisekedi once COVID-19 was under control.

He revealed that the DRC president had the opportunity to interact with COVID-19 presidential task force deputy coordinator, Professor Mosepele Mosepele, to share notes on how Botswana was dealing with the pandemic.

The President was accompanied by Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Dr Lemogang Kwape, permanent secretary to the president and also candidate for the SADC executive secretary post, Mr Elias Magosi and other senior government officials.

Source : BOPA