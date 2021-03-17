Malawi Tourism Industry Loses K42bn Due to Covid-19, Says Usi

Tourism industry has lost K42 billion due to covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Culture Michael Usi said the Covid-19 pandemic has heavily affected the tourism industry.

Usi said the industry in 2020 lost about K42 billion in cancellation of confirmed bookings.

He said many people have also lost jobs and there are fears of more people losing their jobs.

The minister also cited poor road network in tourist destinations as another reason affecting the tourism industry.

He said his Ministry is fighting to improve some of the roads so that the tourism sites are easily accessible.

Usi said improving the roads will help boost the industry once the Covid-19 travel restrictions have been lifted.