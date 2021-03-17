South Africa: Budget May Contain Anti-Poor, Unconstitutional Elements, but It's Highly Unlikely MPs Will Vote to Amend It

opinion

While Parliament can hold the minister accountable for his anti-poor Budget, can amend the Budget, or vote it down, even ANC MPs from the RET faction do not seem interested in doing so, probably because they are more interested in protecting the dishonest and incompetent Public Protector than in defending the interests of the poor.

I was going to write a column about Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's claim that he has been receiving both legal and security advice from the Lord, but quickly realised that it is a fool's errand to try and engage in a reasoned manner with zealously and sincerely held religious beliefs -- like trying to argue with a vegan about the best way to prepare ulusu (tripe). Instead, I will focus on another issue on which reasoned discussion may be possible (except perhaps with market fundamentalists), namely the likely unconstitutionality of aspects of the draft Budget.

First things first. While Parliament has never rejected or amended a Budget tabled by the minister of finance, section 77 of the Constitution empowers it to do so. But because the Budget is a technical document, it cannot be amended in exactly the same manner as other bills tabled in...