Malawi: Judge Kenyatta Reserves Ruling On Bushiri's Stop-Arrest Case

The High Court in Lilongwe has reserved a ruling on application by prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary to stop the Malawi police from arresting them.

This was an Interpartes injunction application.

Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda did not provide a specific date on when the ruling will be made, according to one of the lawyers for Bushiri, Wapona Kita who attended the hearing in chamber.

Many people, mostly members of his Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, thronged the court premises chanting songs in support of their spiritual leader they fondly call 'Papa'.

Prophet Bushiri thanked all those who came to the court to give him moral support.

The famous preacher and his wife have maintained that they returned home in Malawi because their safety in South Africa was compromised and feared that they could not get a fair trial on charges - most of them trumped up.

South Africa prosecutors want Bushiri extradited to face trial in Pretoria.