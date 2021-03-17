Malawi: Chakwera in Parliament to Face Questions From MPs

17 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

President Lazarus Chakwera will be in Parliament this afternoon to answer members' questions from back benchers.

State House Press Office says the President will be in the Chamber at 2pm.

The statement says Chakwera's appearance in parliament to answer questions is in compliance with section 89(4) of the Constitution which is in fulfilment of his promise to govern by the rule of law.

This will be the second time that Chakwera will be appearing in parliament to be grilled by members of parliament.

His predecessor, Peter Mutharika refused to appear before parliament for question time.

Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times.

