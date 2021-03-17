Botswana: Overseas-Based Players Link Up With Botswana Ahead of AFCON Qualifiers

17 March 2021
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

Morocco-based Botswana duo Kabelo Seakanyeng and Tumisang Orebonye, who play for Moroccan side Olympique Club De Khourigba Football Club (FC), and Mothusi Cooper of Lusaka Dynamos based in Zambia, have been released by their respective clubs to join the ongoing Zebras' camp ahead of the two crucial AFCON qualifiers' clashes against Zimbabwe and Algeria at the end of the month.

The Zebras will face Zimbabwe on March 25 at the Francistown Stadium, while the Algerian game is scheduled for March 29 in Algeria.

Prior to their departure from Morocco, the on-form players Seakanyeng and Orebonye underwent the required COVID-19 tests and are expected to join the national team camp on Thursday this week.

Botswana's Zebras are gunning to play a must-win game against Zimbabwe and coach Adel Amrouche will need all the arsenal to defeat the northern arch-rivals, The Warriors.

Meanwhile, Cooper was also released after the weekend's fixtures. Cooper has been in fine form for his side, also winning man of the watch award for his exploits since making his debut earlier this year.

The trio form part of internationally-based players who have been called by coach Amroauche. The other players include Mogakolodi Ngele (TTM) and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (SuperSport United), both plying their trade in South Africa's DStv Premiership.

They are yet to arrive at the camp, which is largely made up of locally-based players.

