Lesotho: Pharela Makes Instant Impact in New Team

Former Bokamoso Alumni star, Bokang Pharela, has hit the ground running with his new side Free State Warriors, just two weeks into his contract.

Pharela, who recently joined Free State Warriors on a one season contract, came from the bench on his debut in the South African Basketball National League (BNL) on Saturday against Eastern Cape Windbreakers. His side lost 49-71.

On Sunday he went on to start the match against Limpopo Pride helping his side win 64-58. He registered 20 points for his team scoring three rebounds and two assists.

His outstanding performance on Sunday earned him the most valuable player (MVP) award.

Pharela told the Lesotho Times that although his first game was unimpressive, he did not let it affect him in the second tie.

"In the first game I came off the bench and being my first game at that level, I was nervous," Pharela said.

"The game was a disaster. I even sustained a muscle injury. However, the management and the team's phycologist worked on me the whole night and I was in the starting line-up the following day and gave a good performance which earned me an MVP award."

Malebene, as Pharela is affectionately known in basketball circles, said he will play his heart out whenever he gets a chance. He however, said he would also be patient and work hard.

He said his international experience and his exposure with Bokamosa in tournaments in South Africa helped acclimatise to his new setting.

"My teammates and management are so motivating. They believe in me and so do other players back home in Lesotho.

"After my first game, they told me not to put my head down because I have the potential and that the team signed me for a reason," he added.

Following the weekend results, Pharela's team failed to qualify for the BNL quarter finals and he said the team's focus will now on the upcoming 2021 season.