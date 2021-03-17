Lesotho: LSRC Waives National Federations' Subscriptions

THE Lesotho Sport and Recreation Commission (LSRC) has waived national federations' annual membership fees for the 2020/21 and 2021/2022 financial years.

The decision was made during the commission's sitting of 4 March 2021 while the circular to the national federations was released on 5 March.

"In its sitting of the 4 March, the commission resolved to waive all membership fees for 2020/21 financial year," reads part of the circular.

"All national sports associations who have already paid membership fees for 2020/21 will have the credit carried to the 2021/22 financial year."

The LSRC also reminded all federations that have not yet paid their subscriptions for the 2019/20 financial year to immediately settle their dues.

Although the circular only mentioned the 2020/21 financial year, LSRC public relations officer Teboho Rakhomo said the subscription relief would be for the 2020/21 and 2021/22 financial years.

"After we discussed how to help our associations in the fight against Covid-19, we discovered that most rely on activities for income and are therefore struggling when their activities are suspended.

"They also depend on subventions from the LSRC and due to Covid-19, last year the associations were unable to continue with activities. Even now, activities are still banned.

"Having taken all these factors into account, the commission decided to waive subscriptions for the 2020/21 and the 2021/22 financial years. The circular only mentions one year but the waiver is for two years," Rakhomo said.

LSRC has a total of 36 affiliates.

For the past three years, the LSRC has been struggling to give national federations their annual development subventions because of financial challenges.

In the past LSRC used to get between M7 and M9 million from the government but lately, they have been getting only M2 million.

Lesotho Boxing Association (LeBA) president Katitso Tšenoli applauded the commission for its decision.

"This is good decision considering the fact that Covid-19 has affected us all," said Tšenoli.

According to Tšenoli, LeBA has also waived 2021 subscriptions for clubs.

"The LSRC decision came after we had already told LeBA member clubs not to pay this year's subscriptions. We did that after LeBA also got relief from the Internationale de Boxe Amateur (AIBA) not pay the 2021 subscription."

This was a huge relief for LeBA which failed to pay the US$500 (about M7 500) membership last year after receiving its LSRC subvention late.

For her part, Lesotho Netball Association (LNA)spokesperson 'Mamakebe Moshoeshoe also hailed the LSRC.

"National federations are struggling and we would like to give thanks to the LSRC for this," Moshoeshoe said.

Due to the prevailing financial challenges, the LNA is behind in its affiliation fees to the International Netball Federation (INF) as it is still owing the 2020 fees. However, the LSRC said it has already processed payments for all international subscriptions that were outstanding.

For INF subscription LNA pays £654 (about M13 800) while it pays US$275 (about M4200) to Africa Netball.

She said the deadline for the INF subscription is this month and they are hoping that this time the LSRC will pay on time.

Litšitso Motšeremeli, the Federation of Lesotho Rugby (FLR) secretary general also shared the same sentiments with Tšenoli and Moshoeshoe.

"We support the decision and this shows maturity and understanding of sport on our leaders' part," Motšeremeli said.