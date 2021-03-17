Uganda: Carrefour Opens Second Store in Kampala

French retail chain Carrefour has opened its second store in the Ugandan capital Kampala.

The new store is located at Metroplex Shopping Mall in Naalya, taking up space previously occupied by collapsed Nakumatt Holdings and Shoprite.

Carrefour, whose Africa franchise is held by Dubai-based conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim, said the supermarket would serve shoppers living and working in Naalya, Ntinda, Namugongo and its vicinities.

"This new Carrefour not only offers a wide range of products sold at the best prices but also uplifts the surrounding community by creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 90 Ugandans," said Franck Moreau, country manager Uganda and Kenya, at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

The new store, which opened its doors on Tuesday a year after Carrefour's entry into Uganda with a first branch at Oasis Mall, Kampala, expands the retailer's footprint in East Africa. In Kenya, the retail chain operates 12 stores in Kenya.

Carrefour Naalya covers 2,050sq metres and stocks up to 20,000 products, a mix of international and local brands.

"More than 90 per cent of these products are sourced from local suppliers in Uganda," Mr Moreau said.