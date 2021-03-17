Nigeria's Paralympic Committee Partners Nipost On Tokyo Games Raffle Promo

The Paralympic Committee of Nigeria (PCN), is organising a raffle promotion as part of preparation and fund raising exercise to support the country's participation at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games scheduled to hold from August 24 to September 5, 2021

The promo which will afford few lucky winners make an all- expense-paiid trip to and from Japan officially kicked off on Monday.

According to the appointed lottery consultant, Isaac Osaikhiwu Isaac of O And I Contact Ltd, the PCN earlier secured the partnership with the Nigeria Postal Services (NIPOST) to be in charge of the distribution and sales of the raffle tickets through the country.

According to the President of the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria, Brigadier General Emico Eruwa (Rtd), "this raffle promo is being organised to further support the Federal Government's effort to fund the preparation of the Paralympic contingent to the Tokyo 2020 Games, so as to ensure that our athletes and officials are well equipped in their drive to win more medals for our dear country," he stated.

"Sports fans and other enthusiasts around the country can purchase the raffle tickets which qualifies them for the raffle draw that will enable the lucky winners make the trip under the terms and conditions of the promo as approved by National Lottery Regulatory Commission," concludes the PCN President.