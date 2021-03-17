Zimbabwe: Kwangwa Settling in Well At Surrey Storm

17 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)

GEMS captain and Surrey Storm goal defender Felisitus Kwangwa is happy with her progress in the Vitality Netball Super League in the UK and believes she has gained confidence despite the club's inconsistent run.

The first netball export from Zimbabwe made it into starting line-up over the weekend for the first time since her historic move to the United Kingdom in November.

The Vitality Netball Super League began last month with Kwangwa making her debut appearance with cameo roles.

On Friday she played the last two-quarters of the game against Severn Stars where her team lost 49-46.

But on Saturday the Zimbabwean national team skipper made it into the starting line-up against the league leaders Loughborough Lightning.

Surrey Storm again lost 37 - 56.

"I played the last two-quarters of the game (against Severn Stars) and unfortunately we lost.

"We played our second one on Saturday and I was on the first line-up for the first time since I was here.

"I think I have gained confidence now and I am getting used to the style of their play also. I am quite happy with my progress and I hope I will keep on improving each day I go to training.

"I am now fit enough just need to polish up on my skills," said Kwangwa.

Surrey Storm have managed two wins from seven games.

They are eighth in the 11-team league.

"As a club we need to work extra hard so as to win more games, she said.

Kwangwa and Surrey Storm return to the court on March 21.

Back home netball returns after a lengthy absence due to Covid-19 and Kwangwa is looking forward to reuniting with her national teammates in international fixtures.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.