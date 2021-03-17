South Africa: MEC Ivan Meyer On the 17th Annual Ostrich Auction

17 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Earlier today, Dr Ivan Meyer Western Cape Minister Meyer of Agriculture opened the 17th Annual Ostrich Auction at Western Cape Department of Agriculture's Ostrich Research Farm in Oudtshoorn.

The seventy-seven ostriches sold fetched an average price of R4500 each, with the highest price being R7250.

The Department annually sells progeny from the research flock to the industry to enable the sector to benefit directly from its genetic improvement.

Minister Meyer: "Lifelong learning, continuous professional development, knowledge production and innovation are central to building the capabilities of the agricultural sector. For this reason, structured training and education is one of my key priorities."

Meyer continues: "The Western Cape is the proud owner of the only ostrich research facility in the world. Dating back to the 1970s, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture has supported the ostrich industry through research into all aspects of ostrich production."

Dr Ilse Trautmann, Chief Director of Research and Technology Development at the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, highlights the partnership between the Department and the ostrich industry.

Trautmann: "A prestige breeding flock was established from widely selected breeding material donated by ostrich farmers. The agreement with the industry was that the breeding flock was to be maintained and improved to provide the industry with improved breeding material. And the 17th ostrich auction is testimony to the Departments' commitment to the industry".

Despite less favourable market conditions, avian influenza and a severe, multi-year drought, a group of dedicated ostrich farmers continue to farm with ostriches.

Meyer: "South Africa's Ostrich Industry is world renowned. Market access for our products is therefore another key ministerial priority. We must continue to ensure that South Africa remains the top ostrich producing country that provides quality ostrich meat, leather, and feathers to the world. By doing so, we support the economy and jobs in the Western Cape".

Since the start of the annual production auctions in 2004, more than 2500 breeder birds have been sold to the ostrich industry.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.