South Africa: Still No Officers Arrested Seven Months After Leo Williams (9) Was Killed By a Police Rubber Bullet

Tension is high in the West Coast community of Laingville over the lack of arrests in connection with the death of Leo Williams (9), who was struck in the head by a police rubber bullet seven months ago.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) took less than a week to arrest four police officers in connection with the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba near Wits University last week. But seven months after nine-year-old Leo Williams died after being hit by a rubber bullet during a protest in Laingville, St Helena Bay, in July 2020, no SAPS member has been arrested.

Ntumba (35) was a bystander who was hit by a police rubber bullet after protesting students and police clashed in the streets of Johannesburg.

Students had called on Wits University to allow financially excluded students to register for the 2021 academic year.

IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola confirmed the four officers arrested were from the Public Order Policing Unit. They are expected to appear on Wednesday 17 March in the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court on charges of murder and three charges of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Both Ntumba and Leo died after being hit by a police rubber bullet...