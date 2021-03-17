South Africa: Still No Officers Arrested Seven Months After Leo Williams (9) Was Killed By a Police Rubber Bullet

17 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Tension is high in the West Coast community of Laingville over the lack of arrests in connection with the death of Leo Williams (9), who was struck in the head by a police rubber bullet seven months ago.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) took less than a week to arrest four police officers in connection with the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba near Wits University last week. But seven months after nine-year-old Leo Williams died after being hit by a rubber bullet during a protest in Laingville, St Helena Bay, in July 2020, no SAPS member has been arrested.

Ntumba (35) was a bystander who was hit by a police rubber bullet after protesting students and police clashed in the streets of Johannesburg.

Students had called on Wits University to allow financially excluded students to register for the 2021 academic year.

IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola confirmed the four officers arrested were from the Public Order Policing Unit. They are expected to appear on Wednesday 17 March in the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court on charges of murder and three charges of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Both Ntumba and Leo died after being hit by a police rubber bullet...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.