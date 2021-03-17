Lesotho: Sello Preps for Free State Championships

MIDDLE distance Olympian, Tšepang Sello, is eying to use the upcoming 2021 Newton Classic Shoot Out at Boksburg Stadium in Gauteng next week as preparation for her participation in the Free State Athletics Championship on 27 March 2021.

The Classic Shootout' first phase was on last Saturday while the second phase will be on next Tuesday.

Sello was supposed to contest in the 1,6-kilometre race last weekend but opted out. She instead chose to run in the 1km race next week.

"I opted not to run last weekend and chose the 1000m next week," Sello said.

She said she was now hard at work preparing for the upcoming race which she said has some competitive athletes. She therefore, wants to be at her best.

Sello's main event is 800m but she said she currently she is refraining from it until end of this month.

She is currently pursuing her studies at the University of Free State, and the Classic Shoot Out will be her second event this year after the 2021 Inter Provincial Track and Field Meeting which she competed in last month in Potchefstroom.

In Potchefstroom, she came first clocking 10:16.36 in the 3km race before claiming the second position in the 1, 5km after clocking 4:46.37.

Sello is also a beneficiary of an Olympic Solidarity Athletics Scholarship and she is one of the athletes who are bidding for Olympic qualification.

Sello's 800m personal best is 2:05 but she needs to clock 1:59 to qualify for the Olympics. If she qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics, this would be her second appearance at the global stage having participated in the Brazil 2016 edition.