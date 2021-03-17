South Africa: Correctional Services Vows to Act Against Official in Video Scandal

17 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Correctional Services says it is going to take strong action against one of its officials for allegedly having intimate relations with an inmate.

The department on Tuesday said it is appalled by a video doing the rounds on social media, depicting sexual activity between the official and an inmate at Ncome Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

"Sexual activities between inmates and Correctional officials are shameful incidents that can never be ascribed to what is expected of our officials.

"The official involved has been identified and she will be subjected to a disciplinary process with immediate effect. Disciplinary measures have also been instituted against the inmate.

"Correctional Services officials are expected to abide by a code of conduct, and despicable acts of sexual activities with inmates shall never be tolerated.

"We appeal to those in possession of the video to refrain from disseminating it," the department said.

