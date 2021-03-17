South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 933 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 530 966.

Regrettably, we report a further 139 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape

2, Free State 13, Gauteng 29, Kwa-Zulu Natal 20, Limpopo 57, Mpumalanga 6, North West 0, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 9, which brings the total to 51 560 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 458 001 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout:

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol stands at 157 286 as at 18.30, 16 March 2021.