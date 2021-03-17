Tunisia: Covid-19 - Twenty-Five More Deaths, 549 Additional Infections On March 15 (Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — Twenty-five more COVID-19 deaths and 549 additional infections from 4,267 tests were reported on March 15, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday evening in its daily report on the epidemiological situation in the country.

The death count reached so far 8,429, while the number of infections hit 242,673, the ministry added. Recoveries rose to 209,755 with 614 more patients recovering.

The ministry said 1,037 patients are currently staying in public and private healthcare facilities, including 276 in intensive care and 92 on life support.