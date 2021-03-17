Tunisia: Covid-19 - Twenty-Five More Deaths, 549 Additional Infections On March 15 (Ministry)

17 March 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Twenty-five more COVID-19 deaths and 549 additional infections from 4,267 tests were reported on March 15, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday evening in its daily report on the epidemiological situation in the country.

The death count reached so far 8,429, while the number of infections hit 242,673, the ministry added. Recoveries rose to 209,755 with 614 more patients recovering.

The ministry said 1,037 patients are currently staying in public and private healthcare facilities, including 276 in intensive care and 92 on life support.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.