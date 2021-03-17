South Africa: Eskom Paid R1.8 Billion to Mckinsey and Trillian for Termination of a Contract That Did Not Exist

17 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Steve Kretzmann

Eskom whistle-blower Suzanne Daniels returned to testify before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture yesterday with evidence centred on the R1.8bn payout to McKinsey and Trillian despite the state utility having no contract with the consulting companies.

Daniels told the commission's chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond that in 2016 then acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko had a list of transactions with projections of revenue to be extracted from Eskom.

Daniels said Koko had said he was given the list by his "principals", which she understood to mean the Eskom board.

However, she rejected Koko's testimony that the list, which included items such as "online vending cash unlock", a supplier contract for Duvha power station unit three, IT support services, and a BEE partner for coal supplier Anglo American, was prepared by the board.

There were notes on the document, which evidence leader Pule Seleka said Koko had conceded were in his handwriting, including next to Project Libra - the Anglo coal supply - that states "give me a fixed price, I'll find the (BEE) partner". The note added "TBC", which Daniels believed to mean price to be confirmed.

"He would have to explain why he said that," said Daniels....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

