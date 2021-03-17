South Africa: Deputy President David Mabuza Responds to Oral Questions in the National Assembly, 17 Mar

press release

Deputy President David Mabuza will tomorrow, 17 March 2021, respond to oral questions in the National Assembly.

The questions asked to the Deputy President are related to his responsibilities as the Leader of Government Business in the National Assembly, Chairperson of the Human Resources Development Council, Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Covid-19 Vaccines and that of the Political Task Team on Eskom.

Furthermore, the Deputy President will updat e Parliament on some of the anti-poverty initiatives implemented by government to mitigate against the adverse effects brought about the Covid-19 pandemic on the livelihoods of South Africans.

The sitting will take place on 17 March 2021 at 14:00 in the National Assembly, Parliament.