Zimbabwe: Dynamos Get Mutudza Boost

DYNAMOS look set to retain highly-rated midfielder Juan Mutudza, who was one of coach Tonderai Ndiraya's key signings, last year.

He initially joined the Glamour Boys, on a one-year loan spell, from Herentals.

The deal expired at the end of last year.

However, Herentals, who are the parent club of the midfielder, have offered Dynamos the right to use the player.

The Students believe Mutudza will have a chance to showcase his talent, to a bigger audience, if he plays for the Glamour Boys.

Club secretary-general, Fainos Madhumbu, said they were willing to offer Mutudza to DeMbare, if the Harare giants were still interested in having the midfielder, on their books.

"Juan Mutudza is our player and his loan term with Dynamos lapsed last year in December," said Madhumbu.

"But, we understand that there was no competitive football last year.

"As a result, our player never got to perform any duties for Dynamos.

"It was a difficult year, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and no football was played.

"We know, in principle, Mutudza was only at Dynamos on paper.

"So, what we are saying is Dynamos are our brothers and, if they are still interested in retaining the midfielder's services, they are welcome to the negotiation table.

"They haven't yet engaged us but we are very sure that, soon, they will be contacting us, regarding that issue. If they still need him, we are open for negotiations."

Ndiraya has made it clear he wants to retain Mutudza in his squad.

"As you might be aware, Mutudza's loan spell expired last year but he is one player we are very interested in," said Ndiraya.

"His talent is top class and is one of the best midfielders around.

"We are very interested, in having him, in our fold.

"We couldn't make use of him last season, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and we certainly need to have him in the team, for the imminent season.

"I have recommended him and I am sure the management are in the process of engaging him."

With all his creative players out of contract, Mutudza's return would be a huge boost for Ndiraya.

King Nadolo, another who has been on a loan deal from TelOne, also saw his agreement expire, without kicking a ball, in the Glamour Boys' shirt.

Tino Chiunye who, like Mutudza and Nadolo was also on a one-year loan, could also be on his way out, if DeMbare are slow to re-engage his parent club.

Chiunye is on the books of the Aces Youth Soccer Academy. While Dynamos, and other clubs in the top-flight league, are battling to tie down players, whose contracts have expired, the same cannot be said about Herentals.

The Students have no contractual issues to worry about as, save for Mutudza, the player with the shortest deal with them, will be with the club up to the end of next year.

"Every player we have, on our books, is contracted until, at least, the end of 2022.

"We did the contracts, at the beginning of 2020, and we don't have any worries on those issues.

"We are ready to compete when football resumes."

Herentals will welcome back their former son, Kelvin Bingala, who has been released by Zambia side Lumwana Radiants, a year after joining them.