Zimbabwe: Parly Hails Govt for Recognising Arts Sector

Parliament yesterday hailed the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa for recognising the arts industry after it accorded a State assisted funeral for popular actress, Anne Nhira, popularly known as "Vimbai" in soap opera, Studio 263.

Mashonaland East Proportional Representation Member of Parliament (Zanu PF) Cde Tatenda Mavetera told the National Assembly yesterday that President Mnangagwa had shown the way by recognising artistes.

"I want to thank His Excellency, President Mnangagwa for according a State assisted funeral. We want to thank the Government for what it is doing to appreciate artistes. That is appreciated," said Cde Mavetera.

Cde Mavetera acted as Tendai Jari in the soap and was younger sister to Vimbai on set.

Nhira died in South Africa last week after she succumbed to injuries sustained during a robbery.

The decision to accord her a State- assisted funeral was announced by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda.

This was after the Permanent Secretary for Youths, Sport, Arts and Culture Dr Thokozile Chitepo had written requesting that Nhira be accorded a State assisted funeral.

Repatriation of the body to Zimbabwe is expected to be done once a post mortem has been completed.

Meanwhile, Proportional Representation MP (MDC-T) Ms Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga has deplored poor service delivery by Harare city council, saying it has reached crisis level.

"It is a kind of rot that we would not expect. There is no explanation why any city can deteriorate to that level. They cannot even send bills and you do not even know how much you owe," said Ms Misihairabwi-Mushonga who had risen on a point of privilege.

Point of privilege is raised when one has an issue of national importance which possibly can impact on people's lives. She requested that Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo be asked to give a ministerial statement regarding what was happening in Harare. Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda accepted her point.