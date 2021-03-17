Liberia: Collaborating Political Parties Vow to Resist Corruption of the Courts - Says Brownie Saga Is a Conspiracy Against the People of Lofa County

Monrovia — The Collaborating Political Parties (CCP) says it will resist the continued corruption of Liberia courts, and the continued use and/or abuse of the country's judiciary to the detriment of peace, security and stability.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Senator Nyounblee Karnga Lawrence, chairperson of the CPP, said the CPP is commencing a number of political and legal actions against the continued abuse and corrosion of the independence and autonomy of the National Elections Commission (NEC), and have instructed the membership of its legislative caucus to begin the drafting of electoral reforms intended to address evolving issues in the qualification of candidates as well as protect the expressed will of the people in choosing their leaders, in a timely and credible manner that is not disruptive to the normal flow of government activities and functions.

"Today, therefore, let the word go forth that the CPP will resist the continued corruption of our courts, and the continued use and/or abuse of our judiciary to the detriment of our country's peace, security and stability.

Senator Kanga-Lawrence further said, the CPP's duty to protect Liberia's democracy is not one the CPP takes lightly and commitment to the rule of law is not one they will accept that anyone or group can either trivialize, or elect to disregard when it does not conform to their selfish political interests.

Senator Karnga Lawrence chairperson of the CPP announced that they stand with the Supreme Court in a call for the full enforcements of both of its final decisions - the first to finally determine guilt and the satisfactory punishment therefor, and the second to finally determine the winner in the Midterm Senatorial Elections in Lofa County, as well as the attendant instructions to proceed to certificate the winner, Senator-elect Brownie J. Samukai, without further delays.

"To the best of our abilities, the CPP will strongly resist, by a combination of political and legal actions, any nefarious effort to undermine the rule of law by cherry picking decisions of the nation's highest court that are enforceable, and thereby risk the country's peace, security and democracy.

"Let it be known that the CPP stands with the gallant men and women of the Armed Forces of Liberia who must be justly reimbursed as directed by the highest court. Similarly, we stand with the people of Lofa County whose overwhelming election of a senator of their choice is without legal dispute and has been finally determined by the Honorable Supreme Court of Liberia."

Senator Karnga further stated that the CPP, and all well-meaning Liberians, will not stand idly by and watch the slaughter of the soul of Liberia's democracy. "Our duty to act is one we consider to be nationally compelling. Liberia cannot simply claim to be democratic, and at the same time, permit the actions of our courts and democratic institutions to bend the rule of law selectively, out of convenience, or be engaged in lawless behavior.

"It is also true that those into whose hands we have entrusted the power to govern democratically will not likely do so without our willingness to continuously ensure that they respect the laws of our country. The painful fact is that too many in our country have suffered, bled and died for the creation of a democratic order in Liberia."

The CPP said it is deeply concerned that if allowed to go unchecked, the current "infantile maneuvers" and political collusions will grow to seriously threaten our democracy, the authority of the Constitution, and thereby, risk the peace and security of the Republic.