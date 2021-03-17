Liberia: Taiwanese Philanthropist, Dr. Henry Huang Donates Toyota Landcruiser Ambulance to Oniyama Health Center

17 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — A Taiwanese philanthropist, Dr. Henry Huang, along with his friends from Taiwan, has donated a 2014 Toyota Landcruiser valued at US$25,000 to Partner Liberia Inc. to be used as an ambulance at the Oniyama Specialist & Teaching Hospital's (OSTH) Health Center in the Tweh Farm Community on the Bushrod Island in Monrovia.

According to Mr. Joe Daweah, Jr., Country Director for Partner Liberia Inc., which operates the hospital, the donation was predicated on the unavailability or the delays of government-owned ambulances reaching health facilities in case of emergencies on the Bushrod Island.

Mr. Daweah further stated that such delays often result to death in traumatic cases.

