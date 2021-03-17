Liberia: Elections Commission Headquarters Attacked With Petrol Bomb

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission (NEC) is assisting the Liberia National Police (LNP) to investigate an arson attack on the its headquarters that led to the burning of one of the commission's pickup truck. The cost of the destruction is estimated at US$45,000.

The perpetrator(s) remain unknown.

The incident occurred during the night hours of Monday.

According to the NEC, during preliminary investigation, additional unexploded petrol bombs were discovered in its premises.

Last Wednesday, the home of Associate Justice Joseph Nagbeh was attacked in similar fashion. The perpetrators also remain unknown.

No casualties or injuries were sustained as a result, according Justice Nagbe, who spoke to www.newspublictrust.com Reporter via mobile phone on Thursday, March 11, 2021 in the Banjor suburb of Monrovia near Hotel Africa.

Though he says he does not know who carried out the attack, he believes it's the work of some elements in society who hate to be told the truth and who hate the way he does his work.

The attack is said to have taken place barely 24 hours after the Chamber Justice issued a preemptory writ against Lofa County senator-elect Brownie Samukai and the National Elections Commission (NEC) on March 10, 2021, in response to a writ of prohibition filed by the opposition Movement for Progressive Change against the certification of Samukai as winner of the December 2020 Lofa County senatorial election.