Liberia: Prince & Tawa Woods Foundation Distributes Educational Supplies

Monrovia — The Prince & Tawa Woods Foundation has distributed educational supplies to Oral Modern Institute and Islamic Guidance Academy in Logan Town.

One-hundred two (102) students benefitted at Oral Modern while 44 students benefitted at Islamic Academic.

According to an official of the foundation Manfred Verdier, the donation is in keeping with their mission statement.

"Our goal is to ensure that we care for the needy by providing financial aid, scholarship, educational and medical supplies and food items to empower our people. One of the best gifts is education.

"And that is what our founder has been committed to. You will recall that in January we give eight scholarships after a sports tournament. This donation went to those who didn't take part in the tournament or benefitted from it," said Verdier.

The foundation awarded eight scholarships, four each, to students at the St. Edward Catholic and St. Matthew Methodist High Schools for the academic year.

According to the founder and chief executive officer, the scholarship was his foundation's way of giving back to the community.

"I was born and raised in Logan Town. So I feel obligated to come back when the opportunity avails itself to interact with my friends and find ways to motivate children, who are smart by awarding scholarships.

"I am always in and out of Liberia. This is my third time giving back to my community. We distributed rice and oil during [the heat of] Covid-19. The community have welcomed me and wholeheartedly received my gesture," said Prince Woods.

Mission statement

The Prince and Tawa Woods foundation is a non for profit initiative, guided by the belief that every life has equal value, that helps all people live healthy and productive life in Liberia and focuses on improving people's health, education and giving them the chance to lift themselves out of hunger and extreme poverty.