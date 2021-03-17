Zimbabwe: Sport Activities Resume, Restaurants Re-Open

17 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Farirai Machivenyika and Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

All sporting activities will resume with immediate effect after Cabinet further relaxed Covid-19 lockdown measures yesterday.

Restaurants will also be allowed to cater for sit-in customers but at only 50 percent capacity.

The measures were announced by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa at a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday.

"Cabinet also agreed that all sporting activities will now resume and observe standard operating procedures.

"Restaurants are now allowed to open for sit-ins at 50 percent sitting capacity, under strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

"Those found breaking the restrictions will be closed immediately," she said.

The latest announcement will come as a relief to those involved in sport, especially football who have been increasingly calling for the resumption of the game that has not been played since last year.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet approved the Health Services Amendment Bill, which was presented by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi as chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation.

The key features of the Bill include; designation of the health service as an essential service in line with Section 65(3) of the Constitution and substitution of the Health Services Board with the Health Services Commission and specifying the functions thereof.

The Commission will comprise the chairperson who must be the chair of the Civil Service Commission; a deputy chairperson and a minimum of two and maximum of five other members appointed by the President.

There will also be an executive secretary who should be a medical doctor with at least seven years of experience and other staff members of the commission.

"Under the amended Bill, it shall be the responsibility of every member of the Health Service to ensure that emergency medical service and critical care service receive adequate coverage, even during times of job action," Minister Mutsvangwa said.

