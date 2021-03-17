Zimbabwe: Borrowdale Murder Case Awaits Autopsy Results

17 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)

An autopsy on the remains of a Borrowdale man who was allegedly killed by his brother in connivance with his mother, will be conducted this week at a local hospital.

The woman is alleged to have recently plotted with her son to kill her other child whom she accused of being violent, abusive and being a drug addict.

After the brother allegedly shot dead his sibling with a gun, the two buried the body in a shallow grave at their Borrowdale home.

The offence came to light when the alleged killer brother, started hallucinating after being involved in an accident.

"Police are still investigating the suspected murder case which occurred sometime in January 2021 in Borrowdale, where a man aged 32 allegedly murdered his brother aged 30," said national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

"The suspect shot the victim with a firearm belonging to the family and then concealed the offence by secretly burying the body in a shallow grave within the yard. The offence came to light after the suspect had been involved in a road accident and confessed.

"Meanwhile, the body of the victim was exhumed and sent to hospital for post-mortem with the firearm and shovel used in the crime being recovered."

The matter is now being handled by detectives from CID Homicide Department.

Tracy Samantha Carr, allegedly teamed up with her son, Norman Tyron, and killed her other son, Dylyn Michael.

The two have since appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court for initial remand on murder charges.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that in January the two decided to kill Dylyn.

It is alleged that Samantha then gave Norman a pistol which he used to fire the fatal shot.

The two then allegedly dug a shallow grave behind the garage of their Borrowdale home and buried Dylyn. The court heard that Samantha went on to hide the pistol at Lewisam Motors. When Norman was involved in an accident and was admitted to hospital, he allegedly started hallucinating and confessed to the murder to hospital staff.

