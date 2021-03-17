Rwanda: RBC Allays Fears Concerning Astrazeneca Vaccine

16 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, the Director General of the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), has allayed fears concerning reports that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine causes blood clots.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has continued to dominate the news as over a dozen European countries have temporarily suspended its use after reports that some people in Denmark and Norway who got a dose developed blood clots.

Germany, France, Italy and Spain some countries that have suspended the vaccine.

There is currently no evidence, however, that the shot was responsible for the clots.

Speaking in an interview with the national broadcaster, Nsanzimana said that medics in the country held a research meeting this week, and analysed statistics, and found out that there is limited possibility that the AstraZeneca vaccine may be the reason for blood clots among beneficiaries in Europe.

According to Nsanzimana, out of over five million people who got vaccinated with AstraZeneca in Europe, only 30 encountered the problem of blood clots.

However, he said that such a condition (blood clots) is prevalent in the general population in Europe, at a rate that is higher than that detected among vaccine recipients, and this may mean that the clots are not being caused by the jabs.

Nsanzimana said there have not been major side effects reported among the people who have been vaccinated in Rwanda so far.

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organisation also say the data available don't suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that people should continue to be immunized.

