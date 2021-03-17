Ethiopia: Mofa Says Ethiopia Tones Down Diplomatic Pressure

ADDIS ABABA-The U.S. and European Union (EU's) diplomatic pressure on Ethiopia is easing cognizant of government's decision to open access to international relief agencies and its commitment to address humanitarian needs and investigate alleged human rights abuses in Tigray State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

In his press briefing held yesterday, MoFA Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti said that the Ethiopian government has properly addressed the U.S. and EU's concerns to ensure immediate access to relief agencies after the conclusion of law enforcement operation and enhance humanitarian response. The government also demonstrated its commitment to investigate the alleged human right abuses by independent bodies.

"Now, they (U.S. and EU) understand the situation in Tigray is very well and after the government is fulfilling their concerns, any pressures, conspiracy and sanctions against Ethiopia is unacceptable."

Despite this, paid-up journalists, lobbyists, and activists continue in disseminating fake news in a bid to see a disintegrated and weak Horn of Africa, according to Ambassador Dina.

"Fake news actors believe that they will be more benefited if the Ethiopian government law enforcement operation against TPLF was transformed to regional war."

Concering the the Tripartite Talks on the Grand Ethiopian Rennasance Dam (GERD), he noted that Ethiopia has a firm stance that the negotiation should be concluded by the three countries, not by mediators. The role of the mediators should reamin to coordinate the negotiation table.

Ethiopia is always ready for negotiations and committed to the principle of seeking African soloutions to Africa's problems and any proposal of involving mediators in the GERD Talks is unaccpatable, Dina stressed.

It is reaclled that Sudan and Egypt have expressed interest in involving the UN, EU and the U.S. governemnt to mediate the negotation that is currentlly handeled by the African Union (AU).

The visit 40 resident ambassadors paid to Tigray's capital Mekelle in last week and their discussion with the Interim Administration was also the issues raised by the spokesperson. After the meeting, the ambassadors expressed admiration for the humanitarian assistance being provided by the Ethiopian government.

The Ethiopian Herald 17 March 2021