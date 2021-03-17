Ethiopia: Admn. Pledges to Boost Wheat Supply for Sheger Bakery

17 March 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

- Factory produces 1.5 million loaves a day

BY MULATU BELACHEW

ADDIS ABABA- As MIDIROC's Sheger Bakery and Flour Factory has not gone fully operational due to lack of wheat supply, from now on the government would provide one hundred thousand quintals of wheat aimed to producing some 1.5 million breads a day, Deputy Mayor Adanech Abebie said

Addis Ababa City Administration Deputy Mayor Adanech Abebie further said that the government would keep on subsidizing the factory in order to sustainably produce loaves of bread.

She made the above remarks yesterday during media tour of the factory

According to the Mayor , Sheger Bakery and Flour Factory is the one subsidized by the government with a plan to help low income community in the city and its environs.

" The government has been working on making sure accessibility of bread properly for the community. In this regard, the city administration has established Consumers' Right Association."

At the event ,MIDROC Investment Group Chief Executive Officer Jemal Ahmed told the media crew that following close discussion with concerned government bodies about problems, the factory has managed to bake 1.5 million loaves of bread a day.

"We made an agreement with Addis Ababa City's Administration to receive the needed wheat for baking millions of loaves of bread. The factory has directly created 503 jobs and 2,000 youths have been organized as enterprises indirectly," said Akalewold Admassu ,Deputy Chife Excutive Officer Manufacturing Cluster at MIDROC Investment Group.

The factory losses 544,000 Birr daily due to hard currency shortage and it distributes bread to 386 associations using its own transportation, it was learnt.

The Ethiopian Herald 17 March 2021

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.