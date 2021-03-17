Ethiopia: Forgiveness to Restore Faith in Humanity

I had the opportunity to read a short story article about how Madiba treated one that had treated him harshly while he was at the cell. The story goes like this, Nelson Mandela: "After I became president, I asked some members of my close protection to stroll with me in the city and have lunch at one of its restaurants. We sat in one of the downtown restaurants and all of us asked for some sort of food."

"After a while, the waiter brought us our requests and I noticed that someone was sitting in front of my table waiting for food".

I then told one of the soldiers: go and ask that person to join us with his food and eat with us. The soldier went and asked the man so. The man brought up his food and sat by my side and began to eat. His hands were trembling constantly until everyone had finished their food and the man went. The soldier said to me: The man was apparently quite sick. His hands trembled as he ate!"

"No, not at all," said Mandela.

"This man was the guard of the prison where I was jailed.

"Often, after the torture, I was subjected to, I used to scream and ask for a little water.

"The very same man used to come every time and urinate on my head instead".

"So I found him scared, trembling, expecting me to reciprocate now, at least in the same way, either by torturing him or imprisoning him as I am now the president of the state of South Africa."

"But this is not my character nor part of my ethics".

"The mentality of retaliation destroys states, while the mentality of tolerance builds nations".

I say, treat others well because no one knows tomorrow.

Since inceptions, the world has ushered joyful moments as well as grime of atrocities that let to develop practices. As faith in humanity is still keeping on through many ups and downs forgiveness takes the epicenter of the heroes.

As the value of humanity is forgiveness it releases our anger and hurt so that we can experience what is possible for others or ourselves if we make amends. Forgiveness does not mean that we condone the behavior of the offender. Rather it means that we value our healing more than we value the need to be right, even if we are.

Furthermore, forgiveness can even lead to feelings of understanding, empathy and compassion for the one who hurt you. Forgiveness doesn't mean forgetting or excusing the harm done to you or making up with the person who caused the harm. Forgiveness brings a kind of peace that helps us go on with life.

At this juncture, communities and societies and politicians across the nation should open heart for real forgiveness and accept each other. It is high time to ignore those who want to reduce us to trivial matters rather than look at the big picture and resolve differences incivility.

Forgiveness can be "one way to reduce conflict and hostility, as well as to promote understanding and respect, to diminish unresolved hurt and pain that burdens many." Forgiveness is a choice, a decision, an act of bravery requiring courage; it is hard work.

Our politicians as well as the elites should have to be honest in healing this land and restore faith in humanity and let poisoned ethnic-based hatred and suspicions of each other in many aspects defunct us. So, we need to have a confident and trustful generation through promoting the culture of forgiveness and ensure the unity and prosperity of Ethiopia.