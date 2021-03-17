Ethiopia: Ministry Decides to Continue Providing Astrazeneca Vaccine

17 March 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

- Country receives 2.2 million doses 1st round COVID-19 vaccine

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

ADDIS ABABA- Ministry of Health disclosed that it has decided to continue providing AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 with scrupulous follow up.

Briefing the media yesterday, Minister Dr. Liya Taddesse said that World Health Organization (WHO), EU and UK Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency have reinforced and recommended the use of the vaccine. As a result, we will continue providing the vaccine by closely monitoring while we deliver it and what is going nationally and globally. So far, the decision is to move ahead with the delivery of the vaccine.

"Millions of the people in the world have been taking the vaccine. The number of cases coagulation problems was few or almost twenties. Most of the data show that the number of cases of coagulation problems of those who have not received the vaccine versus those who have received is not really significant."

"Based on these facts and the benefit of the vaccine against the pandemic, we have decided to continue administering the vaccine. The primary provision of the vaccination will focus on vulnerable group of societies such as frontline health workers across the country, persons with chronic health problems and elders (above 65 years). The country is working to vaccinate 20 percent of citizen till December," she said.

Ministry's medical and technical advisory groups have been looking into the details of the data. The maximum efforts are being exerted to get additional doses in order to reach out to the large segment of the population.

According to her, currently, the pandemic is spreading in alarming rate than ever. A high number of death and cases have registered even last week, she noted. Over the last ten days more than 12, 000 people have confirmed COVID -19 positive, 149 people passed away and more than 450 people are in intensive care unit. She called on the general public to enhance the necessary preventive measures in a bid to minimize the spread of the pandemic.

"Now, health institutions are facing shortage of oxygen, materials and others. The utilization of the prevention measures in religious institutions is disastrous. Before covid-19 pandemic spreading get out of control, people and stakeholders should play their decisive role in preventing it," she underlined.

Ethiopia has, on Saturday, officially launched COVID-19 vaccination across the country receiving 2.2 million doses of first round COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

