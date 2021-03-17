Ethiopia: Koica Donates Over Half Mln. Birr Aid to Tigray

17 March 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA - Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has donated humanitarian aid worth some 564,000 ETB to assist the national effort geared towards rehabilitating the Tigray state.

In a press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald, the Agency announced that it has delivered the aid through its Ethiopia club aimed at addressing humanitarian support mainly to those highly vulnerable elders and orphans in kind supports and capacity building programs.

The donation is being distributed to 400 vulnerable elders and orphans in Mekelle and its environs, the release noted.

The support comprised daily consumption of rice to help solve food shortage in the state. Consequently, the club has contributed one hundred quintals of rice product, it was stated.

In addition, it has also donated women sanitary pads considering the problem to access such essential sanitary pad nearby due to current political situation in the area, it was indicated.

On the other hand, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is also part of the donation in order to avert the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state. Accordingly, sanitation materials and face masks are among the items provided in terms of the PPE, it was mentioned.

The Korean Government had donated COVID-19 prevention medical instruments worth about four hundred seventy thousand USD to Ethiopia. The assistance was included testing kits, disinfectant, hand sanitizer, and masks made by the Korean government, in collaboration with Korean non-governmental organizations, in the fight for COVID-19, it was learnt.

The Ethiopian Herald 17 March 2021

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

