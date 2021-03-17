Ethiopia: Geneva's Rally Depicts Ethiopia's Reality, Condemns Intervention - Organizer

ADDIS ABABA- The public rally that was staged by Ethiopians , foreign nationals of Ethiopian origin and Eritreans in Geneva, Switzerland on last Monday has brought about the desired outcome in showcasing Ethiopia's reality and condemning intervention attempts, according to member of the organizing committee.

The member of the committee Hailu Urgessa told a local media that successful rally was held in front of the United Nations Office at Geneva to condemn attempts to meddle in Ethiopia's domestic affairs and denounce the widespread misinformation campaign of western media.

According to Hailu, the rally that was being held under the theme "We never compromise with Ethiopian sovereignty" also aimed to expose the lies of some international organizations against Ethiopia and to oppose the unjustified pressure on the country. "A large number of Eritreans stand shoulder to shoulder with Ethiopians in the demonstration."

Furthermore, Ethiopians sent a letter to the United Nations Commission on Human Rights (UNHCR) to inform the nation's objective reality and to urge the latter to consider the country's overall situationwhilst making statements and expressing its

stance. The copy of the letter also delivered to international organizations in Geneva and other UN agencies.

"We have been following the activities of some UN offices and that's why we delivered our letter to the UNCHR cognizant that the commission's statements on Ethiopia's human right conditions are largely biased and unfounded thereby misinforming the international community."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Europe and Africa Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the letter it was stated that members of the now defunct Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) employed in various international institutions are hugely engaged in misinforming the global community and call was made to the organizations not to embrace the lies.

"The rally was not just a public gathering and it exposed the deliberate misinformation campaign of TPLF sympathizers and informed the international organizations about Ethiopia's current situation," he noted, adding that the diaspora will consolidate involvement in promoting Ethiopia's cause.

Noting that the goal of the rally was to protect Ethiopia's national interest and sovereignty, Hailu indicated that the campaign will last till the threat has become to an end.

"Putting aside our political differences, we Ethiopians work in unison to prepare this successful rally and voiced our country's reality to the global community in particular to UN agencies. We will continue the engagement with international partners to protect Ethiopia's sovereignty," he remarked.

The Ethiopian Herald 17 March 2021