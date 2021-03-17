Zimbabwe: Tracy Mutinhiri Speaks On Quitting 'White Man's Party' MDC Alliance

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa (file photo).
17 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Former Labour and Social Welfare minister Tracy Mutinhiri, who recently rejoined Zanu PF, says she quit MDC Alliance after noticing the main opposition was "a white man's party".

"When I was an MDC official, I discovered that it is a white man's party which will destroy the gains of the liberation struggle, if given a chance.

"Therefore, we must all unite ourselves in Zanu PF to defend our independence and our sovereignty," Mutinhiri told state media.

"We want everyone to come back to Zanu PF. There is nothing in MDC. It's a white man's agenda where blacks are just used to serve the interests of white people without benefiting anything.

"What motivated me to come back is that Zanu PF is a party with ideology. I would want to be part of President Mnangagwa's New Dispensation which has brought economic reforms. The Second Republic is saying Zimbabwe is open for business and indeed it is open for business. It is for that reason that I want to join my comrades and continue defending the revolution.

"The New Dispensation is a success, which is why you see a lot of people coming back to Zanu PF. No one wants to be associated with failure. I have come back home with valuable strategies that will help my party."

Tracy Mutinhiri pictured at a past MDC Alliance event with party leader Nelson Chamisa

She urged her former MDC colleagues to follow suit in joining Zanu PF and build one strong party to strengthen the country's sovereignty.

"I look forward to working with everyone and I'm also inviting all those who have followed me to MDC to come back home.

"Most of them have been calling me, asking if it's possible to join Zanu PF and I have been telling them that they will be most welcome to be back.

"This is a new wave in our country where people are coming back to rejoin the revolutionary party. Once upon a time in 1980, everybody was Zanu PF and we want to take advantage of that and regroup as Zanu PF. We want to join President Mnangagwa in rebuilding our economy and strengthening our sovereignty."

Mutinhiri contested for the MDC Alliance vice president post in 2018 and lost.

Her leaving MDC Alliance follows those of former MDC Alliance legislators, Blessing Chebundo and Lillian Timveos who dumped the Nelson Chamisa led opposition to join Zanu PF.

Ex-deputy Youth Minister and former MP Tongai Matutu also left MDC Alliance last year to join Zanu PF.

