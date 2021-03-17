Tanzania: EU Declines Law Firm's Request to Impose Sanctions Over Polls

16 March 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Aggrey Mutambo

The European Union will not impose sanctions on Tanzania, despite pressure from a law firm representing opposition leader Tundu Lissu currently exiled in Belgium.

In a letter dated March 3, 2021, Josep Borrell Fontelles, the EU High Representative and Vice President of the European Commission, citing lack of sufficient evidence to support a sanctions regime said, "I should also stress that any decision to impose sanctions must be built on well-documented, legally sound evidence packages, to reasonably withstand any possible legal challenge."

He was responding to David McAllister, a German member of European Parliament and chairman of the committee on Foreign Affairs, on the status of EU policy on Tanzania.

Requested by Amsterdam & Partners, a law firm that has represented Mr Lissu in the past, Mr McAllister implored the bloc to follow up targeted sanctions by the US on Tanzania. Mr McAllister wrote to Mr Fontelles on February 16, 2021, arguing that EU's sanctions would constitute its policy on encouraging democracy and respect for rights across all its partners.

"For the European Union, sanctions are a foreign policy tool designed to help achieving the EU's goals in terms of international security, peace, democracy, international law and human rights," he said on February 16. "I would like to ask you whether it is currently being examined to adopt sanctions under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime or not."

The request came two months after the European Commission published guidelines on implementing punitive measures as part of the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime. Under these guidelines, the High Representative initiates a proposal which is then voted on by members of the Council.

In the case of Tanzania, both the US and the European Union had issued observations on how last year's elections were conducted.

In January, the US government imposed visa restrictions on Tanzanian officials for "undermining" a free and fair election. The State Department said it was banning an unspecified number of Tanzania government officials for what it called subversion of a democratic process in their country.

Amsterdam & Partners then lobbied various EU leaders to consider piling pressure on Tanzania, including reconsidering aid. The EU High Representative did agree that restrictive measures, or sanctions, are one of the tools used to enforce respect for good governance.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.