Namibia: U19 Road to World Cup Qualifiers

17 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Cricket Namibia hosted an u19 educational camp at the Wanderers field in Windhoek last weekend in order to educate the players on batting, bowling and fielding skills, anti-doping, strength and conditioning, as well as time management.

This was the first u19 camp facilitated for the year after recent trials in January when 31 players out of 48 were selected to partake in the upcoming trials.

Apart from the u19 camps, the players are actively involved playing school and club cricket to fully prepare for the u19 World Cup Qualifiers set to take place in September, and Cricket Namibia is obligated to select a final squad of 18 players that will represent Namibia to the best of its ability.

U19 national head coach Fortune Matawu stressed the importance of aligning u19 cricket to the Elite squad as it is a feeding system. National head coach Pierre de Bruyn and the Eagles captain, Gerhard Erasmus were guest speakers during the camp where they discussed identity and explained the pride in carrying the Eagles badge, what it takes to be an Eagle, the shared the values and culture of the Eagles and what is expected from the team on-field and off-field.

The Eagles fitness coach, Michiel Greef, conducted a strength and conditioning practical session with the players, while the Eagles' nutrition partner, NeoLife educated the players on the importance of a nutrition and a healthy lifestyle.

The third u19 national training camp will take place from 23 to 25 April, consisting of inter squad matches which will also serve as trials.

After that four more training camps will be held with the final squad of 18 players before the u19 World Cup qualifier takes place in Nigeria in September.

