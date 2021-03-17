Uganda: Total Responds to Environment Queries

16 March 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Julius Barigaba

Total recently published several reports in response to questions raised about the social and environmental damage posed by its upstream Tilenga Project, partly located in Murchison Falls national park -- Uganda's largest conservation area -- and the 1,443km East African Crude Oil Pipeline (Eacop), running from Uganda and Tanzania.

The company published findings from studies it commissioned, as well as independent third-party reviews and social and environmental action plans relating to its projects. In the March 8 report, the company said these projects are being carried out in compliance with the stringent standards of the International Finance Corporation.

"We acknowledge that Tilenga and Eacop projects represent significant social and environmental stakes, which we are taking into consideration responsibly. We are mobilising substantial resources to ensure that these projects are carried out in an exemplary manner and create value for the people in both countries.

"The commitment of Total is to answer to all questions and to ensure complete transparency on the studies it conducted and those by independent third parties, and the actions taken as a result," said Patrick Pouyanné, Total's chairman and CEO.

"Total has decided to voluntarily limit the Tilenga project's footprint within Uganda's Murchison Falls Park," the company said, in a statement. While the current permit to operate in the park allows for it to cover nearly 10 percent of the protected area, the development will be restricted to less than one percent, and the undeveloped areas will be voluntarily relinquished without delay.

More than 260 NGOs recently called on banks interested in financing the project to withdraw support, citing human rights abuses and environmental risks linked to the $3.5 billion Eacop, especially the upstream projects.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.