Namibia: Khorixas Residents Desperate for Casual Jobs

People have been flocking to the offices of the Namibia Industrial Development Agency (Nida) at Khorixas in the hope of securing casual employment.

Cornelia !Oe-amses (28), an unemployed mother of three, said last week she goes to the office every day, hoping to be employed as a casual worker on the Eersbegin date farm outside Khorixas.

"We are surviving on my mother's government grant," she said.

Wilery Hendricks (30), another hopeful, said: "I want this casual job as I am unemployed, and my children's father only supports us for a few months a year. At times my sisters assist me."

Khoekoen //Hoëseb (18), a Grade 9 dropout, said he arrives as early as five o'clock on some days to secure work.

"These people (from Nida) have been telling us since last week, come today, and then it's the next day and the other day, but what must you do?" he said.

Christof Levi (41), a father of seven, said he left Opuwo for Khorixas years ago.

"There is nothing at Opuwo, and at Khorixas it's the same, although it's better here," he said.

Some of Levi's children are living with their mothers in the south, while others are at Swakopmund.

"I want to be taken as a casual so I can assist my children," he said.

Some of the hopefuls claimed Nida manager Manrose Ngatajosi employs mostly Otjiherero speaking people.

Ngatajosi last week said such allegations are false, and provided The Namibian with a list of casual workers currently working at Nida's date farm at Eersbegin.

"It's a lie, the only recruitment requirements are an identification card, bank account, plus a curriculum vitae," he said.

Yesterday, some prospective workers were asked to leave Ngatajosi's house and were told to wait at the Nida office.

Khorixas mayor Lena ≠Gaeses visited the unemployed group of people and asked them to remain calm.

Ngatajosi said to be transparent, officials from Nida's head office would go to Khorixas and "draw names from a box" for casual employment.

He said the delay in recruiting casual workers is worrying, as dates may become spoiled.

Some 50 tonnes of dates are harvested at Eersbegin annually.