Namibia: Govt Cosies Up to Controversial Sheikh

Deputy prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says her and her delegation's recent trip to Dubai was upon invitation of sheikh Ahmed bin Dalmook Juma al Maktoum.

Al Maktoum is a controversial businessman, who has in the past faced allegations of tender inflation in Ghana.

He visited Namibia's State House in 2016 and met with president Geingob and former Ghanaian president John Mahama.

It appears the Namibian government continues to cosy up to Al Maktoum, who has in the past identified himself as a royal prince from the ruling family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Nandi-Ndaitwah issued a statement yesterday, saying Al Maktoum had a meeting with Geingob in December last year.

She said this to explain how the recent trip to Dubai came about.

The deputy prime minister said "it should be noted that the investment promotion visit was a follow-up to an invitation by sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum, who had expressed an interest for greater collaboration, aimed at strengthening and

diversifying existing economic ties between the UAE and Namibia".

The meeting was never publicly announced.

"His highness visited Namibia from 13 to 14 December 2020, during which he met various line ministers and [president]Geingob," the statement read.

The Namibian in 2017 reported on Al Maktoum's relationship with Mahama.

A report commissioned by the new Ghanaian government concluded in February 2017 that a power deal between the government and Ameri Energy was questionable after it was confirmed the contract had been inflated by US$150 million (N$2,1 billion).

Ameri Energy was owned by Al Maktoum.

The report recommended that Ameri Energy "should be invited back to the negotiation table to address concerns about the contract", and for the Ghanaian government to "get back a substantial portion of the over US$150 million commission".

Ameri has denied any wrongdoing in the past.

HARAMBEE 2.0

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the Dubai trip was meant to entice businesses to invest in Namibia.

Several Cabinet ministers accompanied her to the Middle East from 7 to 9 March.

The group travelled without informing the public, amid allegations of cronyism and the giving away of Namibia's key strategic assets, such as the national airport and the newly upgraded port at Walvis Bay.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Middle East and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The deputy prime minister insisted that Namibians would benefit from the trip.

"Energy, logistics, agriculture, tourism and infrastructure development were identified as strategic areas of priority and interest by potential investors from the UAE," she said.

"What is expected now is for the Namibian technical team to prioritise and prepare key bankable projects and opportunities to facilitate concrete investment deliberations to be concluded in a timely manner," she added.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the delegation to Dubai consisted of minister of agriculture, water and land reform Calle Schlettwein, minister of mines and energy Tom Alweendo and Obeth Kandjoze, director general of the National Planing Commmission.

Deputy minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi, Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board chief executive officer Nangula Uaandja, and the economic adviser to the president, James Mnyupe, also joined the party.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the delegation had engagements with entities such as the Emirates Group, DP World, the International Holdings Company, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the UAE Tourism Department and the Dubai Expo 2020 team.

"All of whom expressed interest in investing in the Namibian economy," she said.

The Namibian government has for years tried to lure the UAE to invest in Namibia.

A notable proposed investment that received attention from Geingob's administration was one in controversial seabed phosphate mining.