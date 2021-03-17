Namibia: 'We Have Lost a Great Fighter'

17 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

NAMIBIA's internationally accredited boxing referee Fillemon Mweya has paid homage to one of the world's greatest boxers, Marvelous Marvin Hagler who passed away over the weekend.

Hagler was the undisputed middleweight world champion from 1980 until 1987, defending his title 12 times until he lost his WBC title to Sugar Ray Leonard in a hotly-contested split decision.

He finished his boxing career with a record of 62 wins, three defeats and two draws, and was particularly known for his epic battles against Leonard, Thomas Hearns and Roberto Duran.

Hagler died last Saturday at his home in New Hampshire in the United States.

Mweya said the world had lost a great fighter and recalled his first meeting with Hagler.

"I met Marvin for the first time in October 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine, when we had a World Boxing Council convention. I had a very long and creative conversation with him on how to improve boxing in Africa, and particularly in Namibia. We exchanged knowledge and information and I remember he encouraged me to work hard, and to be dedicated and humble.

"He was my mentor, he taught me a lot about boxing, and told me that if I want take my career forward I must stick to the rules of professional boxing. In 2019 I met him again in Cancun, Mexico at another WBC convention, and he was excited to see me in north America. We had another seminar and I was awarded with an International Boxing Diploma," he added.

"With these few words, I would like to say may his soul rest in peace," Mweya concluded.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.