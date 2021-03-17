Namibia: 'We Have Lost a Great Fighter'

NAMIBIA's internationally accredited boxing referee Fillemon Mweya has paid homage to one of the world's greatest boxers, Marvelous Marvin Hagler who passed away over the weekend.

Hagler was the undisputed middleweight world champion from 1980 until 1987, defending his title 12 times until he lost his WBC title to Sugar Ray Leonard in a hotly-contested split decision.

He finished his boxing career with a record of 62 wins, three defeats and two draws, and was particularly known for his epic battles against Leonard, Thomas Hearns and Roberto Duran.

Hagler died last Saturday at his home in New Hampshire in the United States.

Mweya said the world had lost a great fighter and recalled his first meeting with Hagler.

"I met Marvin for the first time in October 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine, when we had a World Boxing Council convention. I had a very long and creative conversation with him on how to improve boxing in Africa, and particularly in Namibia. We exchanged knowledge and information and I remember he encouraged me to work hard, and to be dedicated and humble.

"He was my mentor, he taught me a lot about boxing, and told me that if I want take my career forward I must stick to the rules of professional boxing. In 2019 I met him again in Cancun, Mexico at another WBC convention, and he was excited to see me in north America. We had another seminar and I was awarded with an International Boxing Diploma," he added.

"With these few words, I would like to say may his soul rest in peace," Mweya concluded.