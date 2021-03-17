Namibia: Commentators Bash Former Minister's Prison Advice

Former justice minister Sacky Shanghala's advice to Swapo to amend Namibia's Constitution to align it with its political programme is absurd, political commentators say.

Shanghala and five of his accomplices have been in jail since November 2019 awaiting trial for their alleged involvement in the Fishrot corruption scandal.

Millions of dollars involved in the Fishrot scandal were allegedly used to fund Swapo's political activities, including its 2017 congress at which president Hage Geingob was maintained as the party's leader.

Now writing from prison, Shanghala in a 31-page document, which was widely circulated on social media over the weekend, made damning observations with regards to Swapo's constitution, and its political and economic policies.

He gave advice on how the party should position itself to remain relevant in Namibia's fast-changing political spectrum.

Shanghala said Swapo needs to make amendments to its political programme to survive.

He said the party needs to redefine its economic policy because the 1991 political party programme does not meet the demands of the day.

He said Swapo's ideology of socialism with Namibian characteristics could never be a reality in Namibia, because it clashes with the Constitution, which provides for a mixed economy.

Shanghala wrote: "At present, there is no Swapo document in which one may obtain a definition of what constitutes socialism with Namibian characteristics. Neither is there an articulation of how such socialism would be manifested, propagated and executed."

To solve this legal predicament and to fully implement its socialistic economic policies, Shanghala said Swapo needs to "either amend the Namibian Constitution to conform with its party constitution, or continue to exist with an ideology it cannot implement".

In the same document, titled 'A modern economic, social and political program - Namibian socialism', dated March 2021, the former minister also challenged claims that Namibia had abundant natural resources.

According to him, resources such as diamonds and fish are actually not in abundance as it has been claimed.

For these reasons, Shanghala said Swapo needs to align its ideology to Namibia's existing economic, social and political realities.

"Once the party ideology is in place, it can then direct government policies and plans to action . . . The policymaker and the policy implementer must be of the same mind," he wrote.

'RIDICULOUS'

Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) director Graham Hopwood says Shanghala's views should not be taken seriously because he is compromised.

"It is ridiculous for him to try and diagnose the issue. I don't want to take his ideas apart one by one, because I think it is absurd for him to comment on the future of Swapo when he is one of the reasons for their current problems," he says.

Shanghala's view on the country's natural resources should also not be taken seriously given the seriousness of the allegations against him in the Fishrot scandal and other alleged corruption, such "as the Namibia liquid fuel and the overpayment of the genocide lawyers", Hopwood says.

Political commentator Ndumba Kamwanyah shares Hopwood's sentiments.

The fact that Shanghala is accused of exploiting the country's resources for his own benefit, Kamwanyah said, shows the former minister is not to be trusted.

Kamwanyah is puzzled over why Swapo has not distanced itself from Shanghala's proposals even after "bringing the party's name into disrepute".

IDEOLOGICAL MISMATCH

He says, however, there may be substance to what the former minister pointed out regarding Swapo's irrelevant political programme.

Kamwanyah says after the adoption of Namibia's liberal Constitution in 1989, Swapo's idea of socialism disappeared within the party.

He says the ideology of socialism with Namibian characteristics would also not work in Namibia because it "is a delusion of the real socialist ideology".

"It is not really different from the mixed economy that is mentioned by the Constitution. It looks like Swapo's says one thing on paper regarding its ideology and does the opposite in practice," he said.

President Hage Geingob has at numerous occasions stated that Namibia has a capitalist economy.