Mauritius: Vaccination Against The Covid-19 Extended To The Diplomatic Corps

press release

A vaccination session against the COVID-19 for the diplomatic corps based in Mauritius, Honorary Consuls/Honorary Consuls General, as well as the diplomatic staff of Foreign Missions, kicked off this morning in Port-Louis. This initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, is being held at the Sir Harilal Vaghjee Memorial Hall.

The Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Sun Gongyi as well as the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Mauritius and Seychelles, Mrs Christine N. Umutoni, were among the first ones to get vaccinated today.

Present on the occasion, the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International, Mr Alan Ganoo, underlined that the initiative is in line with Government's determination to curb the propagation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Mauritius, he said, is among the few countries in the world to provide free vaccination to diplomatic corps.

The Minister, pointed out that the vaccination campaign against the COVID-19, is being held across the country, with 14 COVID-19 vaccination centres currently operational. He recalled that Government's target is to inoculate at least 60 % of the population to achieve herd immunity, which is essential once the country's borders are reopened for international travel.

Minister Ganoo encouraged everyone to get vaccinated to protect their own health, that of their family and the population at large, while emphasising that vaccines are proving to be an efficient measure to control the spread of the coronavirus across the world.

Moreover, he expressed gratitude to India and China for COVID-19 vaccines donations and affirmed that Government is ensuring that the necessary number of vaccine doses are procured to vaccinate the maximum number of Mauritians.

The Minister also announced that a vaccination exercise for foreign workers in Mauritius will kick off this week.

On his part, Ambassador Sun Gongyi expressed gratitude to the Mauritian Government and the Ministry for including the diplomatic corps in the national vaccination campaign. This demonstrates the Government's commitment to protect the population from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

As the Dean of the diplomatic corps, he reiterated their support to intensify cooperation with the Mauritian Government in the fight against COVID-19.

He also stressed that the Chinese Government intends to donate COVID-19 vaccines to Mauritius in a spirit of solidarity. This, can help the government overcome the difficulties and come out of the crisis faster, he added.

As for Mrs Umutoni, she emphasised that the UN Secretary General has called upon all nations to ensure that they leave no one behind in their respective efforts and response against the COVID-19 pandemic.

She lauded the initiative of the Mauritian Government for the setting up of the national vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 for all its citizens.

'I am humbled that the UN staffs based in Mauritius, and the diplomatic corps have also been included within the plan', she said. She expressed her wishes for Mauritius to recover faster and grow its economy again.