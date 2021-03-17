Nigeria: ICRC DG, Chidi Izuwah Is Dead

17 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Mark Itsibor

Director-general of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) Engr Chidi Izuwah is dead.

He reportedly died in the early hours of yesterday. It was not immediately confirmed if he died in Abuja.

Izuwah fell ill of an undisclosed sickness since last month and has been hospitalised in South Africa all this while.

Before his appointment as the DG of ICRC, Izuwah had many years experience in the private sector, including as a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt.

He held several senior oil and gas asset management positions in a career spanning over 21 years with SPDC (Shell Nigeria) and Shell International USA and Europe.

He was confirmed to his current position by the senate and formally appointed director general and chief executive officer of the ICRC in 2019 by President Buhari.

The late Izuwah had a first degree in civil engineering from the University of Nigeria and a master's degree in hydraulic engineering from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne in the UK.

He was an alumni of Harvard, Wharton, Columbia University, and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Executive Education.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.