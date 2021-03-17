Nigeria: IDPs Disagree With Gov Zulum's Midnight Head Count, Seek Resettlement

The internally displaced persons ( IDPs) taking refuge at the MOGCOLIS IDPs camp has frowned at the headcount conducted by the Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, after which about 650 households were declared ghost IDPs.

The IDPs who expressed their frustration in the camp ,said rather than subjecting them to undignified treatment such as the manner they were woken up from sleep for the headcount, they would rather prefer to return back to their ancestral homes to cater for themselves.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP yesterday at their camp in Maiduguri, an IDP from Abadam, Usman Bukar Ngari, said contrary to the headcount conducted against them, so many of them relaxing outside the camp before the governor's arrival were shut out of the camp and thus were excluded from the headcount.

He said those who missed the headcount also missed meal tickets distributed by the governor and his entourage after the headcount.

Our correspondent recalls that around midnight last two Sundays, Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, showed up at Mohammed Goni College of Legal and Islamic Studies in Maiduguri, where internally displaced persons from Abadam local government area of northern Borno were being camped.

Zulum immediately sealed entrance and supervised a headcount to identify actual IDPs, in order to put a stop to rampant cases of dubious residents pretending to be displaced.

Governor Zulum's mission, which ended past 1am, discovered that out of 1,000 households in the records of humanitarian officials, 650 households were ghosts.

But disagreeing with the outcome of the headcount, the Abadam IDP, Usman Bukar Ngari, added that there are some of them who slept with relations within the host community at night and return to the camp inthe day time for their own food ration, adding that others left the camp for marriage ceremonies outside the camp and all missed the headcount.