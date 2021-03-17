Nigeria: Govt to Earn $2bn From Regulation of Donkey Business

The federal government stands to earn over $2 billion in revenue annually as stakeholders dealing in donkey business and its derivatives have moved to standardise the operations in Donkey businesses in the country.

They disclosed this at a town hall meeting organised by the Donkey Dealers Association in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital over the weekend. The aim was to stop unauthorised exportation of Donkey derivatives and smuggling of Donkey skin.

National chairman of the association Mr Ifeanyi Dike who inaugurated the state chapter of the association said the exercise was to encourage the dealers and other stakeholders on the need to abide by the stipulated laws of the Nigerian agricultural quarantine service against indiscriminate killing of donkeys.

Mr Dike had told reporters that if the stakeholders abide by the rules, "the Nigerian government will rake in over $2 billion annually and create employment opportunities for the teeming population of jobless Nigerians."

"Our association and the National Animal Production and Research Institute (NAPRI) contended that instead of a blanket ban of donkey skin, we are going to support the breeding of donkeys to stop the much feared extinction. It was based on this that the Federal Government marshaled various regulatory policies in trade of donkey hide. We are making things to work the way the federal government wants it to work.

Dike warned the stakeholders against violating the rules, adding that anyone who violates them will face appropriate sanctions from the government.

South East zonal coordinator of NAQS Dr Nehemiah Yila said the government will support a regulated business in Donkey derivatives but stressed that it will take severe measures against violators of the rules.

He said the association is "a law enforcement agency and we want the stakeholders to comply with the rules and regulations in doing agro-business. The government has said they should stop indiscriminate slaughtering of donkeys because it is going into extinction, so they must stop it. They must do ranching. Whatever that is the position of government we will enforce it."