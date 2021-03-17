Nigeria: Minimum Wage Bill - We'll Not Hurt Nigerian Workers - Gbajabiamila

17 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Igho Oyoyo

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila has said the House would not do anything to hurt Nigerian workers as the Green Chamber will always work in tandem with the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

Speaking during a meeting with a delegation from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) led by NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba yesterday in Abuja, the speaker called on the organised labour to use advocacy and lobbying as tools to register its disagreement with legislative decisions and actions.

Gbajabiamila said those were the most potent tools deployed by labour in advanced democracies to score high points as against street protests or the casting of aspersions on members of the legislature.

He said the dust being raised by the Minimum Wage Bill could be addressed successfully during the public hearing, where all stakeholders, including labour unions, would have the opportunity to kick against the draft legislation.

"The fact is that I'm a labour friendly Speaker, and I represent a labour friendly House.

"I want us to agree, first of all, that whatever was debated on the issue of minimum wage, the contributions by each member, were well-intended.

"When we begin to castigate members like that, it doesn't pay us. No member will come up with something that he knows will be against the people.

"I want to tell you that we will do what we ought to do. You know me, and you know some of our members. If this hurts the Nigerian people, we'll do the right thing," he said.

The delegation paid a courtesy visit to the Speaker over the proposed bill to transfer the National Minimum Wage from the exclusive-legislative list to the concurrent list.

The bill, initiated in the House, had already passed second reading.

Wednesday last week, the labour leadership led workers on a protest match to the National Assembly, demanding the withdrawal of the Bill on the grounds that it would "enslave" workers and erode the gains achieved in the over 40 years of wage negotiations in Nigeria.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.