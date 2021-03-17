Nigeria/Benin: Benin in Disarray Ahead Super Eagles Clash

17 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Benin Republic head coach, Michel Dussuyer, is struggling to put together a squad for this month's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

The Frenchman was initially scheduled to unveil his squad for both games yesterday but it was postponed to tomorrow following uncertainties over the availability of the majority of the foreign-based players due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Guinea coach will be without the likes of Jodel Dossou, Steve Mounie, Sessi d 'Almeida , Khaled Adénon and other France-based players for the qualifiers as the French government has already imposed a mandatory 7-day quarantine for any person who travels out of Europe.

"Some clubs have already warned our players about travelling down here for the AFCON qualifiers. So, they are not willing to play against Nigeria and Sierra Leone," Auguste Gnansounnou, a reporter with Benin national radio station, ORTB told Completesports.com in an exclusive chat from Cotonou yesterday.

