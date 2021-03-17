Mozambique Militants Beheading Children - NGO

17 March 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Arnaldo Vieira

Mozambican militants are beheading children instilling fear in the north of the country, a British charity group reported on Tuesday.

Save the Children says children as young as 11 years old have been targeted by the terrorist group.

Without disclosing figures, Save the Children - which opened programmes in Mozambique in 1986 at the height of the civil war--said in a statement that it recently spoke to displaced families who reported horrifying scenes of murder, grief and the loss of loved ones.

"That night our village was attacked and houses were burned. When it all started, I was at home with my four children. We tried to escape to the woods, but they took my eldest son and beheaded him. We couldn't do anything because we would be killed too," one of the residents is quoted in the statement.

"Reports of attacks on children sicken us to our core. Our staff have been brought to tears when hearing the stories of suffering told by mothers in displacement camps," the NGO quoted Chance Briggs, its country director, as saying.

"This violence has to stop, and displaced families need to be supported as they find their bearings and recover from the trauma."

Last November, there were news reports that more than 50 people were beheaded in northern Mozambique.

Last year, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) documented that armed groups had been randomly targeting local villages and terrorising the local population.

"Those fleeing speak of killings, maiming, and torture, burnt homes, destroyed crops and shops. We have reports of beheadings, kidnappings and disappearances of women and children," the UNHCR said.

Mozambique is facing an insurgency in northern Cabo Delgado province, that borders Tanzania.

The northern province has a population of 1,893,156 spread over its 77,867-km² and 16 districts.

The attacks began in October 2017 on police stations in Mocimboa da Praia District, then spread to other districts in the northern part of Cabo Delgado, notably in Macomia, Palma and Nangade.

According to Unicef, approximately 250,000 children in Cabo Delagado province have been displaced.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.